Two devotees from MP & UP killed in accident in Rajasthan

Jaipur: Two devotees -- from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh -- were killed and 11 others injured when a trailer truck hit the mini bus they were travelling in on the National Highway-21 in Rajasthan's Dausa on Thursday.



The accident happened at around 3 a.m. when the trailer hit the mini bus from behind that had stopped on the roadside in the Mehandipur Balaji police station area.



Police officials, said, "The mini bus driver was dropping the passengers at a turn. During this, the trailer hit the bus full of devotees from behind. The bus overturned on the roadside. A male and female passengers died."



The locals said, "When the bus stopped, the trailer hit them. The driver later fled from the spot. The passengers were screaming and people living nearby reached the spot. With great effort they started rescuing the people some of whom were buried under the bus.



Eleven passengers, including children and women were seriously injured. The injured were taken to Sikarai Hospital and then were referred to Dausa District Hospital. Eight have been referred to Jaipur in critical condition. Three injured are undergoing treatment at the district hospital itself. The driver-conductor of the mini bus fled after the accident.



The deceased include Mamta Vanshkar (24), wife of Harendra Vanshkar, resident of Khera, Tikamgarh (Madhya Pradesh) and Pawan Sharma (27), son of Rajesh Sharma, resident of Agra (Uttar Pradesh), who died during treatment at Sikrai Hospital. Mamta Vanshkar's husband Harendra Vanshkar (23), son Hakim Vanshkar, daughter Radhika (5) and son Bhupendra (3) were also injured in the accident among others.

—IANS