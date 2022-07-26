    Menu
    States & UTs

    Two dead, one injured as truck hits motorcycle in UP

    author-img
    The Hawk
    July26/ 2022

    Etawah: A married couple was killed and a woman injured when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck on the Etawah-Agra highway here, police said on Tuesday.

    Sunil Kumar (22) and his wife Pooja (20) died on the spot, while their aunt Shivkumari sustained severe injuries, Jaswant Nagar police station in-charge Abdul Salam Siddiqui said.

    The accident took place on Monday evening near Nagla Naval village, he said.

    The injured was undergoing treatment at the Saifai hospital here, the official said.—PTI

    Categories :States & UTsTags :truck hits motorcycle truck hits motorcycle in UP UP speeding truck
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in