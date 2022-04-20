    Menu
    States & UTs

    Two dead in road accident on Lucknow-Bahraich highway

    April20/ 2022


    Bahraich (UP): Two people were killed in a collision between a tractor-trolley and a truck on the Lucknow- Bahraich highway here, police said on Thursday.

    The accident took place on Wednesday night near Khilafatpur, they said.

    The truck hit the rear of the sugarcane-laden tractor-trolley, which was on its way to a sugar mill. The tractor-trolley overturned due to the collision, said Fakharpur Station House Officer (SHO) S P Tripathi.

    Madhavraj Yadav (45) and Ram Kumar (22), who were trapped under the tractor-trolley, suffered serious injuries, the SHO said, adding they were rushed to hospital where doctors declared them dead.

    The bodies were sent for post-mortem, he added. —PTI

    Categories :States & UTsTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in