Two dead after fire breaks out in car in Noida's Amrapali Platinum Society

Tragedy Incident in Noida: Two Lives Lost in Amrapali Platinum Car Fire Incident; Ongoing Investigation Unveils Details at Sector-119.

Noida (Uttar Pradesh): Two people died after a fire broke out in a car at Amrapali Platinum Society, Sector-119, under Police Station, Sector-113, Noida.

As soon as the police station at Sector-113, Noida, was alerted, fire officials reached the spot to extinguish the fire.

The bodies of two people have been taken out of the car, and the forensic team has been called for further investigation.

"The police force, along with senior officials, are present on the spot; the investigation is being done and necessary action is being taken in advance. Efforts are being made to identify the vehicle," according to officials.



The cause of the fire is not known yet and further investigations are underway.

More details are awaited.

—ANI