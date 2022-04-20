Two Days National Conference on Development of Micro and Small Women Enterprises in India concluded

"Woman is the embodiment of Sacrifice"—Prof Taneja







Meerut: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical Uni sponsored Two Days' National Conference on Development of Micro and Small Women Enterprises in India was inaugurated by Prof N K Taneja, Vice Chancellor, CCS Uni.,on 23 June 2017 in Vidya College of Engineering, VKP in presence of Dr Avinash Chandra Joshi, Director(Personnel), Uttrakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd, Mr Saurabh Jain, MD, Mr Vishal Jain,ED, Dr P Basak, Director General VKP, and a large gathering of academicians, professionals and students .Dr Aditya Gautam, Convener Conf & Group Director VKP welcomed the guests and participants.

























Inaugurating the conference, Prof NK Taneja ,Vice Chancellor,CCS Uni said-"The role of women in developing a nation is very important. All women irrespective of the nature of their work contribute largely in the GDP of any nation. House management is also entrepreneual in nature , which is managed by multitaskers called women. Woman is the embodiment of sacrifice. The present conference to deliberate the role of women in development of micro and small enterprises is an extension of PM's launch of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao. I appreciate the efforts of Vidya Knowledge Park in the field of Women empowerment. "





Prof Taneja highlighted the various aspects of women enterprises in India. He emphasized the need of spreading awareness through education to eradicate poverty and to empower women for their development as entrepreneurs.





Dr Avinash Chandra Joshi, Director(Personnel), Uttrakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd while presenting the key note speech compared the changes occurred in the conditions of women during British period and after independence. He felt that the woman status is not much changed and women working in the different parts of the country are facing more challenges. He shared his vast experience of exploring more than 400 villages and shared the actual status of women in micro and small industries in unorganized sector. Dr Joshi added—"When we have plan B with us for our any of projects, it increases the possibility of being failure. We must plan after doing research in the field selected and then start working with enthusiasm to get success."

























Dr P. Basak, Director General, VKP presented his views in the presentation on the topic "Women Entrepreneurs". Prof presented the data related to women entrepreneurs in India and said that India has more than 20 crores of small and medium entrepreneurs employing more than 45 Crores women. Their status is to be improved so that India may get more benefits from this large resource. He gave so many examples of women entrepreneurs in India and shared their success stories. He Concluded by saying "Lower is the level of work, higher is the level of feminization".





Mr Saurabh Jain, Managing Director VKP and Mr Vishal Jain, Executive Director,VKP felicitated the chief guest and other guests. A conference Souvenir was released by the chief guest alongwith others present on the dais. Dr RK Chechi Chairman, Conference & Director VCE presented the vote of thanks in the inaugural session.





Two Panel discussions were organized on the first day. In the first panel , Dr Vinay Sharma, IITRoorkee, Mr Pankaj Kumar,IIA,Meerut, Dr Rajat agrawal,IIT Roorkee,Mr KK Mishra,SBI Ahmedabad and Ms Khyati Srivastava, Researcher took part and discussed the topic "Women Entrepreneurship in India: Technology and Financial Issues". In the second panel discussion, Dr Poonam Devdutt,Corporate Trainer,Ms Anu Meena, Entrepreneur Delhi,Dr Hardik Shah,IMT Ghaziabad , Ms Vandana Mohan, Entrepreneur and Dr Vinay Sharma of IIT Roorkee took part to discuss the topic "Women Entrepreneurship in India: Social and Cultural Barriers" and discussed all relevant issues wherein participants also shared their views.

























Various research papers were presented by the academicians and researchers during technical sessions. Various women entrepreneurs , guests and special speakers were felicitated for their contribution in their respective fields during the conference. Ms Garima of Muzaffarnagar presented her poem which was shared by PM Sh N Modi ji.

The conference was organized under the patronship of Mr SK Jain and Mr PK Jain and it was chaired by Dr RK Chechi, Director,VCE and convened by Dr Aditya Gauttam,Group Director whereas Dr DK Sharma and Dr Rohit Khokhar were the co-conveners. Dr K Tarashankar, Director VSB was the organizing secretary. The sessions were coordinated by Dr Amit Malhotra and Dr Saurabh Sharma. The conference was sponsored by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University,Lucknow and supported by THDC and VPML.