Two Days' ScooNews Global Educators Fest 2017 inaugurated

Gurugram: Two days' Global Educators Fest organized by ScooNews was inaugurated today by Mr Anil Swarup, Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, MHRD at Hyatt Regency, Gurugram . welcomed the guests and participants . More than 800 participants representing 20 countries came to attend the fest and deliberated on the main theme of the fest "Unlearn The Conventional -Encouraging Disruption Through Innovation and Creativity "

Welcoming the guests and participants Mr Ravi Santlani, CEO, ScooNews informed that The ScooNews Global Educators Fest 2017 Unconference is an attempt to test unchartered waters, to look afresh at the way minds congregate, ideas churned and disseminated.

In the inaugural address,Mr Anil Swarup, Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, MHRD threw light on the topic"What makes an equitable and excellent basic education system ?".He said-" Use of technology would be a game changer as attempt is being made to bring about a transformation in the delivery of school education."He added that the largest ever National Assessment Survey based on Learning outcome parameters will help determine corrective steps. A special issue of ScooNews was released on this occasion.

Sugata Mitra, Ted Talk Winner & Professor, Newcastle University, U.K delivered the key note speech on the topic "The Future of Learning" filled with his vast experience in the field of education in various countries. Mr Anand Kumar, Founder, Super 30 shared his vision on the topic " How to make Super 2000?" after sharing his initial hurdles, difficulties and resource crunch in making Super 30 a grand success.

During the first day of the fest panel discussions on the following topics were organized: "The 'International' in Schools" ,"Redefining Collaborationto foster inclusive growth ", " What's the story owith MOOCs..are they living to the promises made?", "Social Collaboration and Advance management of the education vertical ERP ", "Target GER of 30% in Higher Education..How do we plan to achieve it?", "Are Teachers underpaid?", "What is the fuss about technology", "What today can do tomorrow?", "Beyond the campus interviews"and "Building Institutions of Excellence", The participants shared their experiences during the panel discussions which were having panels of eminent personalities.

Industry representatives loke Behram.Mohta of Robomate, Author Valentina Trivedi , Varun khullar of Paytm,Gaurav Mehra of Kaizen and Ajay Bahadur Singh shared their thoughts through presentations.

In the evening, Teacher Warrior Awards 2017 were presented in the galaxy of educators, education industry personalities , investors and authorities in higher education ..