Two-Day Thoracic Radiology Workshop Organized At AIIMS

Rishikesh: A 2 days Thoracic Radiology Workshop was organized by the Department of Pulmonary Medicine in collaboration with Department of Radiodiagnosis at AIIMS Rishikesh on 22-23 February. The workshop was attended by renowned radiologists and pulmo-nologists of the country. On this occasion Director AIIMS Rishikesh, Padam Shri Professor Ravikant appreciated the Department of Pulmonary Medicine and said that such educational activities are very helpful in educating the doctors about the latest techniques of thoracic radiology. He said that chest x-ray, ultrasonography and CT scan have a great contribution in proper diagnosis of lung diseases. Immediate diagnosis and treatment of complicated lung diseases is done by thoracic radiology in AIIMS Rishikesh, which is greatly benefiting the people of Uttarakhand state.

Professor Vartika Saxena, Acting Dean Academics said that it's a moment of pleasure to see department of pulmonary medicine constantly organizing such academic activities which are need of the hour and strengthening the academics of the institute and attending delegates. She insists on utilizing these discussions to identify the scientific gap in the current knowledge so that future researches can be done to fill the gaps. Professor Girish Sindhwani, Organizing Chairman of the workshop and Head of the Department of Pulmonary Medicine, while highlighting Chest Ultrasound and CT Scan Guided Procedures, said that it can diagnose and treat lung diseases safely and accurately. He emphasized that more and more doctors should get the knowledge of this technique so that all patients can benefit from it.

With this thought he organized this workshop along with Dr. Ruchi Dua, Organizing Secretary and Dr. Prakhar Sharma, Organizing Co-Secretary of the workshop.

Professor Sudhir Saxena, Head of department of Radiodiagnosis suggested better co-ordination between various clinical departments & radiology department for better patient care.

At the workshop, Dr. Bhavin Jhankaria, the country's renowned radiologist and former head of the Indian Radiological and Imaging Association, gave information about the basics of chest CT scan and its usefulness in the diagnosis of Interstitial lung disease.At the same time, Dr. Richa Gupta, Professor of Pulmonary Medicine Department of Christian Medical College Vellore, explained to the participants in detail about thoracic ultrasound. On this occasion, the faculty of Radiology Department of the Institute, Dr. Poonam Sherwani, Dr. Udit Chauhan, Dr. Rahul Dev, Dr. Sonal Saran and Pulmonologists Dr. Mayank Mishra, Dr. Lokesh Kumar Saini, and Dr. Ritisha Bhatt, trained the participants in chest ultrasound guided procedures at workstations.



