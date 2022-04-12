Two-Day Technical, Management And Agriculture Fest 'Utkrisht' Held

Dehradun (The Hawk): The two-day-long national-level technical, management, and agriculture fest 'Utkrisht' concluded at Tula’s Institute today. The fest showcased more than 30 events in which students from Tula’s Institute and different colleges competed against each other.

The two-day-long fest included events like tech charades, code wizard, robowar, mobile gaming, model display, and poster presentation among many others. The fest was conducted by Tula’s Institute student branch and IAAS India.

During the program, students were awarded trophies and cash prizes in various events at the valedictory ceremony by Vice President Tula’s Group Raunak Jain, and Vice President Technology Dr. Raghav Garg.

The Director, Prof. Sandip Vijay, emphasized the need for such events to boost confidence and enlighten the feeling of healthy competition among students.

The vote of thanks was given by the convenor of the event Piyush Dhuliya. Also present on the occasion were Registrar Dr. Pavan Kumar Chaubey, Dean Academics Dr. Nishant Saxena, Dean R&D Dr. Sunil Semwal, Coordinator R&D Dr. Tripuresh Joshi, and Chief Proctor Dr. Sachin Kumar.