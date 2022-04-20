Two-Day Sports Festival 'Spardha-2021'Held At Venkateshwara

Meerut (The Hawk): The two-day sports festival "Competition-2021" held at the Venkateshwara Sansthan on the Delhi-Roorkee bypass ended. The winners of more than a dozen sports competitions held in these two days were awarded trophies and medals by Dr. Sudhir Giri, Chairman of the Venkateswara Group, and Dr. Rajeev Tyagi, the Vice-Chancellor. Closing ceremonies of the two-day Sports Festival organized at Dhyanchand Sports Complex of Venkateshwara Institute were inaugurated by group chairman Dr. Sudhir Giri, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Rajiv Tyagi by cutting the lace. In the competitions organized, Reshu Kumari I, Anshu Chaudhary II, and Chanchal Singh secured the third position in the long jump (Girls category). In the same boy category, Aditya Singh, Arif, and Salim secured the first, second, and third positions respectively. In the javelin throw competition, Sandeep, Bhupal Singh, and Rizwan secured first, second and third place respectively in the boy's category. In the tug of competition, Yellow House was victorious in the boys 'category of nursing, and the Red House winner in the girls' category. In the limited-overs T-20 match, Nursing Blue House defeated the Paramedical Red House by 6 wickets and won the "Lala Amarnath Trophy". The winners and runners-up of all the competitions were awarded trophies and medals by Chief Guest Chairman Sudhir Giri and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Rajiv Tyagi. Vice-Chancellor Prof. PK Bharti, Registrar Dr. Piyush Pandey, Nursing Principal Dr. Anna Brown, Joint Registrar Dr. Rajesh Singh, Campus Director Dr. Prabhat Srivastava, Deputy Director Distance Education Alka Singh, Arun Goswami, Neha Banga, Divya Dineshan, Pratibha, Afzal and Media in-charge Vishwas Rana, etc. were present.