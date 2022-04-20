Two-Day Self-Defense Camp On 'Mission Shakti Abhiyan And Women's Empowerment' At VIMS College

Meerut (The Hawk): A two-day self-defense camp for medical and nursing students was organized at the Vims Medical College, situated by the National Highway Bypass, under the Mission Shakti Abhiyan at the Vims Medical College, taking effective initiative towards women empowerment. On this occasion, 82 women and girls, who made their presence felt at various national and international levels for International Women's Day, were awarded the Laxmibai Woman / Girl Power Award 2021. The two-day self-defense camp and Lakshmibai Nari / Balika Shakti Samman-2021 ceremony inaugurated at the University's CV Raman Auditorium Dr. Venkateshwara Group Chairman Dr. Sudhir Giri, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Rajeev Tyagi, Dean Medical Brigadier Dr. Satish Aggarwal, Nursing Dean Dr. Anna Brown, Renowned gynecologist Dr. Arpita Singh lit the lamp in front of the statue of Mother Saraswati. In his address, the group chairman Dr. Sudhir Giri said that women like Hima Das, Bachendripal, Mary Kom, Kiranbedi have fought for their talent in their two regions, not only in the country but all over the world. It is also a symbol of the same female power. Vice-Chancellor Dr. Rajeev Tyagi said that today the Venkateshwara Group is feeling proud by honoring half of the world's highly respected mother power. We salute your love, service dedication, and the courage to fight against adversity. President Medalist Scout Commissioner Ajay Kumar Sharma and his four-member team taught the girls various self-defense tricks. On this occasion the Registrar Prof. Dr. Piyush Kumar Pandey, Dr. SN Sahu, Registrar Vikas Kaushik, Deputy Director Distance Education Alka Singh, Arun Kumar Goswami, Sachin, Anjali Sharma, Dr. Deepali, Dr. Neha, Dr. Sanjeev Bhat, Dr. Anna Brown, Media In-charge Vishwas Rana, etc. people were present.