Two-Day Program Organized At IIMT University

Meerut (The Hawk): A two-day Inspiring Youth Mind program was organized by the BBA Department of IIMT University. In which poster-making competition and business model presentation were organized. Poster-making competition winners Palak Jain, Hrithik Tara, and Mittal Ovade finished first, second, third respectively. Sheena Aggarwal contributed significantly to the successful running of this program. The judges of the program were Piyush Gupta and Virender Singh. Vasik Iqbal and Piyush Gupta were in the same business model presentation. The program was conducted by Sandeep Singh. Its winners Shivang Kumar, Hrithik Sharma, and Mayank Kumar finished first, second and third respectively. At the end of the program, the Head of Department, Vasik Iqbal, and Dean of Management Department Dr. Satish Kumar gave guidance to the students and gave best wishes to all.