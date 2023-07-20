Two-day holiday for offices, schools & colleges in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Due to the persistent downpours, the state government of Telangana has closed all government offices and educational institutions for two days (July 21 and 22).

On Thursday, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao ordered Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari to close all government offices, including schools, inside the boundaries of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for two days, on Friday and Saturday.

The Chief Minister said that emergency services such as medical, milk supply etc., will continue uninterrupted.

After receiving this instruction from the Chief Minister, the Chief Secretary promptly issued a Government Order.

Rao also instructed the State Labour department to make sure private enterprises in GHMC Limits also send out holiday notices to their employees.

Due to the persistent rains, the state administration had previously declared a two-day holiday for all schools on July 20 and 21.

Thursday marked the third day in a row that rain had fallen in Hyderabad.

Normal life was affected by the downpour.

Reports of flooding in low-lying regions came in from all throughout the city and surrounding areas.

Water stagnation on roads affected movement of vehicular traffic in several areas.

Long traffic snarls were seen during rush hours in Hitec City and Gachibowli, the information technology clusters.—Inputs from Agencies