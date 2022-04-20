Two daughters of BSP leader killed in accident

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Two daughters of a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader died after the scooter they were riding was hit by an unidentified vehicle.

The deceased -- aged 32 and 28, were daughters of former BSP district president Suresh Chandra Gautam.

Gautam said his elder daughter Mamata was married and used to work as a Shiksha Mitra at a primary school in Behsta Kalan village, while his younger daughter, Anjulata, was an assistant teacher at the same school.

Mamata, eldest amongst five siblings, had been teaching in the school since 2009, while Anjulata was appointed as an assistant teacher in 2018.

He said that the sisters used to go to the school together on a scooter and were returning home after school on Thursday when they were hit by an unidentified vehicle.

Nigohi police station house officer (SHO) Manohar Singh said: "We are trying to identify the vehicle that hit the victims. So far, there are no witnesses of the accident. An FIR will be registered after gathering sufficient information and receiving a complaint from the family. The bodies have been sent for autopsy."

