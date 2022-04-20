Two Covid-19 Positive Scribes Booked In HP

Shimla:Himachal Police have booked two COVID-19 patients, both journalists, for unauthorised entry into the state from neighbouring Punjab.

Director General of Police (DGP) S.R. Mardi said on Thursday the duo, who worked in a Hindi newspaper in Jalandhar, had entered the state illegaly in a truck transporting vegetables on April 10.Shimla, April 16 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Police have booked two Covid-19 patients, both journalists, for unauthorised entry into the state from neighbouring Punjab.

Director General of Police (DGP) S.R. Mardi said on Thursday that the duo, who worked in a Hindi newspaper in Jalandhar, had entered the state illegally in a truck transporting vegetables on April 10.

They tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. --IANS