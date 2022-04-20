Two Corona Patients Die At AIIMS Rishikesh

Rishikesh (The Hawk): During the last 24 hours, samples were collected for screening of 113 people in AIIMS Rishikesh. Four patients have recovered completely, who have been discharged from the hospital. After investigations, 2 persons who have been confirmed corona positive have been admitted to the hospital.

Dr Madhur Uniyal, Nodal officer of Covid-19 in AIIMS, said that 2 people have died during the last 24 hours. Of these, a 25-year-old woman from Purakaji Muzaffarnagar was admitted to AIIMS on June 1 on complaint of vomitting-diarrhoea. She was sick since the last 15 days and was in critical condition while admitting. Her report was found to be Corona positive in the sample taken during admission. She died on Wednesday. The second death is of a 26-year-old young man. This person from Muzaffarnagar was suffering from fever for the last 3 days and was having difficulty in breathing. The Corona investigation report came positive on June 3. The patient died in the morning today. Dr Uniyal said that both the said patients were undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit.