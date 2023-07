Motihari(Bihar): On Sunday, authorities in the East Champaran district of Bihar announced they had apprehended two Chinese nationals who had illegally entered India via Nepal.

Assistant Regional Registration Officer for Foreigners SK Singh said they were detained on Saturday night at the Raxaul border checkpoint.

He said that during questioning, the two foreigners revealed that they were Zhao Jing and Fu Con from the Chinese region of Jaoxing.—Inputs from Agencies