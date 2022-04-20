Two children pulled out alive from derailed coach of Indore-Patna Express

Two children were pulled out alive from an overturned coach of the Indore-Patna Express in Pukhraya as rescuers looked for survivors among the heaps of metal and scattered baggage.

The two boys, aged six and seven, were pulled out from the S3 bogie of the train, police officials said.

A woman, suspected to be the mother of the boys, was found dead near them, police said.

Two girls are also trapped in another coach, AK Singh, NDRF Commandant said.