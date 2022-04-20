Two Children Policy Should Be Implemented Effectively

Chandpur Bijnor: Today a memorandum addressed to the Hon'ble P.M. and the Chief Minister of U. P. was handed over to S.D.M. Chandpur by the officials of National Youth And Rural Development Committee Dist. Bijnor. The memorandum had 15 points demand related to social and National issues. Before submitting the memorandum the officials of the committee and elite citizens of the society organised a dharna in support of their demands in Tehsil premises inwhich the speakers said that from time to time the committee submitted memorandum to the administration regarding the demands of public interest but no concrete steps were taken by the officers. Due to this there is anger and frustration against the dist. administration in the public therefore we demand that the law of two children should be implemented soon and an effective plan to control the rapidly growing population be implemented.

As the second demand the orators demanded that all government pensions of outgoing M.Ps and M.L.As. should be discontinued. The most useful demand that was raised by the dist. President of the committee Mr. Kuldeep Chaudhary is that registry of family sharing should be done on stamp of 100 rupees like Hariyana and Bihar governments. It has also been demanded from central government that oil pouring pipes at petrol pumps should be transpired . It has been appealed to Modi government to deploy environment friends in all villages and cities of the country.

The most important demand that is necessary to prevent tha wastage of drinking water is that a metre should be installed at the domestic Tullo Pump and summersible in all villages and cities. With so many demands the memorandum was handed over to the S. D. M. Mr. Ghanshyam Verma . He assured that this demand letter will be forwarded to the P. M. and C. M. of U. P. timely and the problems of the pubilc will be solved soon. Mr. Kuldeep advocate , Mr. Intzar zaidi , Neeraj Tiwari , Rajeev Garg , Gulnaaz Malik , Zawa brother, Kalu Tikait , Irshad Pradhan ,Archna Sharma and Surendra Singh advocate addressed the stage programme.