    Two children killed as bus hits bike in UP's Rampur

    April20/ 2022


    Rampur: A private bus hit a bike in Azim Nagar of Rampur on August 25 killing two children and injuring two others. The bus lost its control and after hitting the bike fell into a gorge. "Two children died on the spot while two others sustained injuries. They have been referred to a hospital in Bareilly," a police official said.

