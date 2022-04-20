Rampur: A private bus hit a bike in Azim Nagar of Rampur on August 25 killing two children and injuring two others. The bus lost its control and after hitting the bike fell into a gorge. "Two children died on the spot while two others sustained injuries. They have been referred to a hospital in Bareilly," a police official said.
Local
Two children killed as bus hits bike in UP's Rampur
April20/ 2022
Categories :LocalTags :
Related Post
- May2/ 2023
- May2/ 2023
- May1/ 2023
- April29/ 2023
- April29/ 2023
- April28/ 2023
- April28/ 2023
- April28/ 2023
- April27/ 2023
- April23/ 2023