Two Children Drown In UP's Mirzapur

Mirzapur: Two children drowned in a pit filled with water in Gurusandi village in Uttar Pradesh''s Mirzapur district on Wednesday, police said.

Dev Narain Yadav (12) and Satish (8) had gone to graze buffaloes when the incident took place. They sat near the pit and slipped into it, police said.

Hearing their screams, villagers reached the spot and took them out of the pit. The minors were rushed to hospital, where they were declared brought dead.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, they said. PTI