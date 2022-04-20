Two Centenarians Vote In Uttarakhand Panchayat Polls

Uttarkashi: Defying their age and setting an example for others, 105-year-old Tara Devi and 103-year-old Kasturi Devi from Uttarkashi on Saturday came forward to cast their votes in the ongoing Panchayat elections. The centenarians cast their votes at a polling booth in Gram Panchayat Ranadi of Dunda block of Uttarkashi.

Polling for the first phase of Uttarakhand Panchayat elections commenced today in Haldwani.

Last month, the State Election Commission had announced the dates for the Panchayat elections.

The election will be in held in three phases starting from October 5 till October 16. The results will be declared on October 21.