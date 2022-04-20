Two Brothers Injured Over A Scuffle In Moradabad

Lucknow: Two brothers got injured after they were allegedly shot by their kin for voting in favour of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate in the Lok Sabha polls.

The sensational incident was reported in Moradabad but the local police denied the allegation and said that the shoot-out took place over property dispute. Senior police officers were camping in the area and were trying to round up the accused.

Reports said that Jafar and Junaid, both real brothers residing in Gulsahid locality of Moradabad, were standing outside their house on Tuesday morning when some of their kin came and scuffled with them.

The situation took an ugly turn when their kin opened fire in which both the real brothers were seriously injured. Local residents later rushed to their rescue and shifted them to district hospital.

Later the victim's uncle, identified as Raees Qureshi alias Bholu, claimed that Danish alias Lala, Kaluwa, and Raju, all were local goons, who were annoyed with their family just as they were Bharatiya Janata Party's supporters. He said that they were further agitated after they learnt that his family members had voted in favour of BJP in the recent Parliamentary elections.

He said that just over these issue, the accused came and scuffled with his nephew and when they protested, the accused opened fire to kill them but luckily they both survived with critical injuries.

Circle Officer (CO) of Kathghar circle in Moradabad, Sudesh Gupta, who reached the spot and investigated the matter, claimed that the victim's family were unnecessarily trying to give political color to the incident and the real motive behind the shoot out was dispute over property.

Gupta said that both the victim's and accused family were having old property dispute, he said that so far the police received no complaint in this regard but still they were making investigation and were trying to round up the culprits.

Meanwhile in one more sensational incident reported from Muzaffarnagar a minor girl was allegedly raped by a youth at Bihari village in the district.

According to reports, the youth, identified as Ankit Kumar, was allegedly assisted by his two sisters in committing the crime. "The 16-year-old girl was alone at home when the incident took place. The accused came with his sisters following which the victim opened the door but later but the sisters drugged her by giving her 'parshad' laced with sedatives and left her with their brother who subsequently raped the victim and absconded", local police revealed after investigation.

The victim has been sent for a medical examination. A case has been registered in this regard by the police and efforts were made to lay a trap on Ankit, who was reportedly absconding after the matter was lodged with the police. UNI