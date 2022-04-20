Two Bothers Electrocuted

Bhadohi: Two brothers were electrocuted in Uttar Pradesh Bhadohi when they came in contact with a wire connected to a water pump at their home, police said on Monday. The incident took place at Raraspur village in the Dhaurahara area and the victims have been identified as Nitish (21) and Ritik (19), police added. Their younger brother Roshan (12) also sustained injuries. All three were getting ready to celebrate Raksha Bandhan as their sister Roshni (9) was waiting for them. According to police, they received an electric shock as the wire had come in contact with water spread on the floor in an under-construction portion of their house. PTI