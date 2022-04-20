Two Booked In Rape Case

Baghpat: Two men have been booked in connection with the rape of a 35-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh''s Baghpat district, police said on Sunday.

In her complaint, the Ghaziabad-based woman alleged that on Friday, one of the accused, Sunil, called her to his house in Baghpat on the pretext of providing her a job, Kotwali police station incharge Arvind Kumar said.

When she reached there, Sunil and another man present at his house offered her a drink, the officer said, citing the complaint.

He said the man, who was with Sunil, allegedly raped her when she passed out after having the drink. The woman alleged that when she regained consciousness, the two threatened to kill her if she revealed the incident to anyone, the officer said. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Sunil and the other accused, Kumar said. PTI