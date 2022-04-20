    Menu
    World

    Two blasts hit Kabul, 4 injured

    April20/ 2022


    Kabul: Four people were injured on Wednesday morning after two explosions in Afghanistan's Kabul province.

    Citing sources, TOLO News reported that a blast hit a vehicle of the Ministry of Labor in Qowai Markaz area, leaving 4 people wounded.

    Another blast targeted a police vehicle in the Baraki roundabout in Kabul.

    "2 explosions happened in #Kabul in less than one hour this morning. Sources said a blast hit a vehicle of the Ministry of Labor in Qowai Markaz area, leaving 4 people wounded. Another explosion targeted a police vehicle in the Baraki roundabout," TOLO News said in a tweet.

    Further details are awaited. (ANI)

    Categories :WorldTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in