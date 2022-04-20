Two Asstt Development Officers Among 6 Booked In UP

Bulandshahr: A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against six individuals, including two Assistant Development Officers posted at Dibai development block, for negligence in disaster management and disobeying administrative orders during the lockdown in this Uttar Pradesh district.

District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar on Monday here said that he carried out a surprise inspection of three quarantine homes along with Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Santosh Kumar Singh in the Dibai area on Sunday night.

During the inspection, Assistant Development Officer Abhilash Batham and Suresh Chand Arya, Gram Panchayat secretary Jai Pal Singh, Mohit Bhushan, Nrip Singh, Kripal Singh and a Gram Development Officer were found guilty of not following the administrative orders and giving false information and ignoring the lockdown and quarantine rules. Investigation has been initiated against all of them after registering a case in the Dibai Kotwali. UNI