Two Arrested Over Offensive Posters Against UP CM, Dy CM

Lucknow: Two persons have been arrested for reportedly putting up ''indecent'' posters pertaining to Uttar Pradesh chief minister and his deputy, police said on Sunday.

"An FIR was registered against three persons for putting up indecent posters against UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. Of these, two -- Sudhanshu and Ashwani -- have been arrested, while a hunt is on for the third person, Lalu."

Police said the posters were put up late on Friday night, but were removed on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress demanded the immediate release of the arrested. The party also held a protest against the arrests at Gandhi Pratima area in the state capital on Sunday.

UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu told PTI, "The way in which the BJP wants to suppress the voice of people... if there is so much of anger (due to such posters), imagine what will happen when their unlawful activities will be unmasked before the public.

"I want to gift the Indian Constitution to him (Yogi Adityanath), so that he reads it thoroughly. He wants to run the state like his mutt, which is completely unconstitutional."

Adityanath heads the Gorakhnath Mutt.

