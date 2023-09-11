Two arrested for stealing ECMs from cars in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested two men, who used to steal costly ECMs (Engine Control Module) from the cars across the city, an official said on Monday, adding that 11 ECMs of various cars were recovered from the accused possession.

The accused were identified as Md. Irfan (37), a resident of Chand Bagh, Karawal Nagar, and Md. Khalid (30), a resident of Janta Majdoor Colony.

Police said that Irfan is previously involved in 27 criminal cases of theft, burglary, arms act, snatching and robberies.

The Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said that a lot of incidents were being reported that a gang was active in Delhi/NCR, who were committing theft of ECM of various vehicles.

“The team collected the details of such incidents, visited the places and analysed the pattern of theft. It came to the notice that all the thefts occurred around midnight. The team also analysed the available CCTV footages and tried to identify the culprits on the basis of available data of such thieves,” said the Special CP.

“Specific inputs were received that two persons involved in the theft of ECMs of different vehicles would be coming on Ring Road, T-Point Maharani Bagh, Eastern Avenue, Delhi on a bike and could be apprehended from there,” said the Special CP.

A trap was laid and Irfan and Khalid were successfully apprehended and 11 ECMs were recovered from their possession.

During interrogation, both the accused disclosed that they commit thefts of ECMs during the night hours from different vehicles in the area of Delhi and border areas of adjoining States.

“Firstly, they select the targets (abandoned vehicles) and then steal the ECM during the night hours. They were using their Hyundai i-10 car for the purpose of theft. Later, this car was seized by the Uttar Pradesh Police. Thereafter, they started using their bike for this purpose,” said the Special CP.

