Two Arrested For Gang-Rape Of Dalit Minor Girl In UP's Mirzapur

Mirzapur: Two persons were arrested for allegedly gang-raping a minor Dalit girl in Chilh area of Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur, informed Superintendent of Police, Sanjay Kumar Verma on Sunday.

"An FIR was registered on February 9. A minor girl was allegedly raped by two persons in Chilh area. The accused have been arrested and booked under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Section 354A of IPC. The victim is being sent for a medical check-up, relevant sections will be added accordingly," Verma told reporters.

As per the victim's statement, the incident took place when the girl had gone out of her house to urinate. Two youths from the village identified as Priyanshu Yadav and Deepak gagged the girl's mouth with a cloth, dragged her into a nearby field, and gang-raped her. In her statement, the girl said that after the rape, the accused thrashed her and threatened to kill her minor brother if she tried to inform anybody about the incident. The victim has alleged that as soon as she narrated the incident to her father who took her to the Chilh police station to file a first information report of rape, she was locked up in the police station and beaten up, adding that she was threatened to change her statement on rape to molestation.

The victim's family alleged that after the police registered a case under POSCO Act, SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, they pressurised them for reconciliation. The girl's family also alleged that it was only after the SP's intervention that the accused were nabbed and presented before a court following which they were sent to jail. —ANI