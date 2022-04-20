Two Arrested For Committing ATM Fraud

Rudrapur: The police have arrested two miscreants, who used to change ATM cards of people and then subsequently rob them of their money. The police have also recovered a changed ATM card, 14 Hundred in cash and two knives. A case has been registered against the two and have been sent to jail.

Rajiv Kumar, a resident of Transit camp, went to an ATM machine to withdraw the money from the from his account, April 16. Somehow, he was unable to withdraw the money. Two youths standing near the ATM offered to help him. The feigned to help him and returned his card after a little while saying that there was no money in his account. Kumar left the ATM and reached home. It was when 8 thousand rupees were withdrawn from his account did, he realise that he had been duped. He informed the police. CO City Himanshu Shah got a case registered against the unknown and started investigation. On Friday, an informed of the police let out a few clues about people who may have been involved in the card changing business. A police team consisting of SI Dinesh Singh, SI Jitendra Kumar, Constable Umesh Pant, Gopal Giri and Neeraj Bhoj caught two youths from Durga Ground. Upon enquiry, the accused accepted to have been changing cards and withdrawing cash from ATMs. They also accepted to have carried out the April 16th incident. They have been identified as Chandrashekhar son of Sher Bahadur and Deepak Son of Ramkumar both residents of Dineshpur. Two knives, one ATM card and 1400 cash were recovered from them. They also accepted to have been jailed twice before in 2018.Later the police filed a case against the two and sent them to jail.