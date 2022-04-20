Two arrested for betting on IPL match

Gurugram: The Gurugram Police arrested two persons for allegedly betting on an Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match, police said on Tuesday.

Police have recovered three mobile phones, one laptop, phone charger, laptop charger and a register from their possession.

The accused were arrested from the U-Block at DLF phase-3. They were identified as Sunny Sharma, a resident of Desu colony, Janakpuri in Delhi and Praveen Gandhi of Dayanand colony in Gurugram.

"Based on the inputs, the police raided the spot and nabbed the accused when they were placing bets on an IPL match being played between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore," said Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram Police.

According to the police, during the raid they noticed that one of the accused was making entries about the game in a register. While his accomplice on the phone communicated about the rates for Delhi Capitals.

"A case under Sections 13A/3/67 of the Gambling Act has been registered against the suspects at the DLF phase-3 police station in Gurugram. Further investigation is on," he said.

—IANS