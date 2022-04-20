Two army porters injured as Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC

Jammu: Two porters working for the army were injured on Friday when Pakistan carried out a ceasefire violation on the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K's Poonch district.

Police sources said Pakistan targeted Indian Army's Bandi Post on the LoC in Poonch district on Friday.

"Two porters working for the army identified as Altaf Hussain and Mohammad Sulaiman were injured in Pakistani firing.

"The injured porters have been shifted to hospital for treatment", sources said.

Pakistan has with impunity been violating the bilateral ceasefire agreement signed by the two countries in 1999.

Since January 2020, in more than 3200 ceasefire violations by Pakistan, 30 civilians have been killed and 102 injured.

—IANS