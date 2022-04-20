Two Andhra journalists booked on charge of extortion

Palakollu: Two journalists in Andhra Pradesh have been booked on the charge of extorting money from a rice trader, police said on Monday.

West Godavari district police registered a case under Section 384 of the IPC against Vendra Srinivas and Lazarus for allegedly threatening the trader while he was loading rice meant for a government welfare scheme.

Police said that the duo extorted Rs 95,000 from the trader, threatening that they would otherwise report the illegal rice loading to officials.

"We have registered a case against the two journalists and are investigating," a police official told IANS. Police is yet to arrest the duo.

Incidentally, Srinivas from Narasapuram has a rowdysheet against him. Lazarus is from Palakollu town. Srinivas works with a prominent Telugu news channel based in Hyderabad.

—IANS