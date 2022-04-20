Twitter War Brews B/W UP Govt And SP Over Sugarcane

Lucknow: Twitter tug of war has erupted between the Uttar Pradesh government and the principal opposition Samajwadi Party over the sugarcane dues in the state.

The war triggered after SP president Akhilesh Yadav made two tweets in the past two days blaming the BJP for the problems of the sugarcane farmers and their mounting dues.

However on Thursday, state sugarcane development minister Suresh Rana replied through his official twitter handle blaming the previous SP government for the mess in the department. " BJP government was facing protest from the farmers for not paying the sugarcane dues. Now the statement of chief minister Yogi Aditynath has added fuel to the problem of the farmers that sowing sugarcane is increasing diabetic among the people. I suggest that CM should give such sermon to his supporters who are triggering differences in the society," Akhilesh Yadav said in his first tweet.

In the second one, Akhilesh attacked the government on import of sugar from Pakistan." BJP government which protest against Pakistan from time to time had imported sugar from Pakistan which had hampered the income of the sugarcane farmers of the country. The farmers will give them a reply in the 2019 polls," he said.But the state minister Suresh Rana in his tweet defended the government and slammed the SP president. " Former CM Akhilesh Yadav has no moral right to speak over sugarcane. During his tenure in 2015-16, the sugarcane farmers only got Rs 16,000 crores but in the Yogi Adityanath period this year they have already been paid Rs 25,500 crores," he tweeted.

The twitter war erupted after Yogi Adityanath announced that the total dues of the sugarcane farmers to the tune of Rs 10,000 crores would be paid by October 15.

UP government has sanctioned about Rs 5500 crores in its supplementary budget for paying off the dues of the sugarcane farmers of the state. UNI