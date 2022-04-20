Twitter restricts Trump campaign official's tweet

San Francisco: Twitter has restricted a post from US President Donald Trump campaign official that alleged voter fraud in Philadelphia.

Mike Roman, Trump's director of election-day operations, posted a video showing a woman in Philadelphia apparently returning multiple ballots to a dropbox and claimed Democrats were "trying to STEAL THE ELECTION in broad daylight."

Twitter added a warning label on the tweet on Tuesday, saying that "some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.

The platform also restricted the ability to retweet or reply to the tweet, reports The Verge.

"Misinformation being spread online has driven more calls to the Election Task Force hotline than actual incidents at polling sites," the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office told the New York Times.

Earlier, Twitter and Facebook flagged a tweet as "misleading" by Trump that claimed that mail-in ballots in the US state of Pennsylvania would allow "rampant" cheating and violence.

Twitter labeled the post with a warning: "Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process."

Trump tweeted on Monday: "The Supreme Court decision on voting in Pennsylvania is a VERY dangerous one. It will allow rampant and unchecked cheating and will undermine our entire systems of laws. It will also induce violence in the streets. Something must be done!"

As voting began for the US presidential polls, Twitter had warned that it may label tweets, starting on election night, that make claims about election results before they are officially called.

—IANS