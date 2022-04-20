Twitter removes support for embedding games in tweets

Washington: Twitterati will no longer be able to embed MS-DOS games in tweets as the micro-blogging platform has withdrawn support for the feature. Users could earlier embed classic games in tweets simply by linking to their Internet Archive page. However, the feature violated Twitter's rules for its cards, reported The Verge. The firm has although not made an official announcement about the removal of the feature but gaming was prohibited under its developer guidelines. The social media site's guidelines clearly stated, "Do not build end-to-end interactive experiences inside the video or audio player unrelated to player card content." ANI