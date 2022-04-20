Twitter introduces tweet translation for 'selective users'

Karachi: Micro-blogging platform Twitter has reportedly announced that it has teamed up with Bing Translator to introduce tweet translation for its users. However, for now, the translations are available for 40 language pairs only and for browsers on an Apple iOS device, Android and Twitter's own TweetDeck platform only, reported The Express Tribune. Users can turn tweet translation on or off by signing into Twitter on a desktop computer or laptop. The feature appears after one checks the "Show tweet translations" option on the settings page. A little globe icon at the side of a tweet indicates that it was originally published in a different language and also that a translation is available between your language and the language of the tweet. However, Twitter warned that translations may sometimes be of low quality.