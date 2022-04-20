Twitter Expands Character Limit To 280 For Users

New Delhi: Twitter today said that users can use 280 characters now -- instead of the earlier limit of 140 characters -- to express their views on the platform.

For India and the Indian diaspora, the update will apply to the six regional languages supported on the platform - Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi and Tamil, Twitter said. This is part of Twitter's move to allow most of its users to tweet using 280 characters. Japanese, Korean, and Chinese will continue to have 140 characters because cramming is not an issue in these languages, Twitter said in a blogpost. Twitter had 330 million monthly users at the end of September 2017 quarter. It does not divulge country-specific numbers. In September, Twitter launched a test that expanded the 140-character limit. "Twitter saw when people needed to use more than 140 characters, they Tweeted more easily and more often," Twitter Product Manager Aliza Rosen said in the blogpost. She added that Twitter is making this change after listening and observing a problem its global community was facing in terms of tweeting.