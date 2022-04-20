Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account hacked

San Francisco:�Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account was today briefly hacked, the latest cyber attack against the high-profile personalities by hacker group 'OurMine'. The group, which previously hijacked social media accounts of Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Mark Zuckerberg, shared a few videos and then sent a tweet that read, "Hey, its OurMine, we are testing our security." The tweet also included a Vine which has since been deleted and a link to the OurMine website. "After the hackers posted a few benign video clips, a tweet went up at 2:50 AM ET saying 'Hey, its OurMine,we are testing your security' and linking to their website. That tweet was quickly deleted," technology website engadget.com reported. "All of the OurMine messages posted to Dorsey's account (which, as of 3:25 am or so appears to have been scrubbed of the hacker's tweets), came through from Vine," it said. It is possible Dorsey had an old/shared password on his Vine account or somehow connected it to another service that was compromised, which could have given OurMine access, the report said. A warning pops up from Twitter if one tries to access the OurMine website, advising that it is probably not safe. "The link you are trying to access has been identified by Twitter or our partners as being potentially harmful," it said. The other link that was connected to Vine returned "The record was deleted by the user" message. Last month, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg was hacked on Twitter and Pinterest.