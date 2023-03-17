Twitter can't seek protection under Article 19, don't give relief: Centre to K'taka HC

The Centre has submitted to the Karnataka High Court that American microblogging platform Twitter cannot take protection under Article 19 of the Constitution which ensures freedom of speech and expression.

The Article 19 of the Constitution guarantees freedom of speech and expression to Indian citizens and not to foreigners and foreign entities, the Additional Solicitor General (South) R. Sankaranarayanan representing the central government submitted to the High Court on Thursday.

Twitter had challenged the blocking orders by the central government between February 2, 2021 and February 28, 2022. The American microblogging platform alleged that the orders "are arbitrary".

"Twitter can't seek protection under Article 19 as it is a foreign company. There is nothing arbitrary under Article 14, and Section 69 (A) is properly followed," stated Additional Solicitor General, and urged the court not to give any relief to Twitter.

The matter has been adjourned to April 10. IANS