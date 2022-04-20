Twitter begins testing disappearing tweets called 'Fleets'

San Francisco: Taking inspiration from Snapchat "Stories", Twitter has started testing its own version of disappearing posts called "Fleets".

The test confirms that Twitter has become the latest major social media platform to take a liking for disappearing posts first popularised by Snapchat.

The test of "Fleets" began in Brazil on Wednesday, Twitter said, adding that it started testing the new way of having conversations as some people feel insecure to tweet because the posts are public, permanent and exhibit public engagement counts — likes and retweets.

If the test yields the desired results, Twitter plans to make Fleets available in other countries as well.

"We want to make it possible for you to have conversations on the platform in new ways, with less pressure and more control, in addition to Tweets and Direct Messages (Dms)," Mo Al Adham, a Twitter group product manager said in a blog post.

"This is the reason why we will test, starting today in Brazil, a new feature called Fleets, a way to have conversations initiated with your fleeting thoughts," he wrote.

The 'Fleets' disappear after 24 hours and and they have no retweets, likes or public comments.

"In an initial survey, people told us that, once the Fleets are gone, they are more comfortable sharing everyday and everyday thoughts. We hope that those people who are not usually comfortable with Tweeting use Fleets to talk about the reflections that come to their head," Al Adham said.

Like tweets, Fleets are based primarily on text, but people can include videos, GIFs or photos in them.

Those who want to reply to a Fleet, they can click on it to send a Direct Message (DM) or emoji, and continue this conversation on their DMs.

"Your followers will be able to see your Fleets at the top of their Home Page, and anyone who can access your full profile will also be able to find your Fleets there. If your DMs are open, anyone can react to your Fleets," Al Adham said.

"Depending on how the test goes, we must take the Fleets to other countries," Al Adham said.

Different versions of disappearing posts are already available across all other major social networks including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and YouTube.

–IANS