    Twitter adds analytics to Moments for all web users

    April20/ 2022


    New York: Micro-blogging website Twitter has introduced Moments analytics for all its users on web that allows to see how favourite Moments are performing.

    "This will allow Moments` creators to track how well their content is working on Twitter, by offering details on opens, likes, shares and more," tech website techcrunh.com reported on Wednesday.

    Moments is a powerful feature that allows to collect and curate tweets to tell stories in new ways.

    Launched in 2016, Moments appears as a separate tab on a user`s profile and helps them keep track of stories and breaking news by curating related content.

    IANS

