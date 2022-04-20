Twitter adds analytics to Moments for all web users

New York: Micro-blogging website Twitter has introduced Moments analytics for all its users on web that allows to see how favourite Moments are performing.





"This will allow Moments` creators to track how well their content is working on Twitter, by offering details on opens, likes, shares and more," tech website techcrunh.com reported on Wednesday.





Moments is a powerful feature that allows to collect and curate tweets to tell stories in new ways.





Launched in 2016, Moments appears as a separate tab on a user`s profile and helps them keep track of stories and breaking news by curating related content.





IANS