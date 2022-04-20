Twinkle Khanna turns author!

New Delhi: Bollywood's Mrs Funny Bones aka actress Twinkle Khanna is now turning into a full-time author with her first book titled 'Mrs Funnybones' ready to hit the markets. The book is right now open for pre-order bookings online. The book is available on e-commerce website Amazon. The book titled 'Mrs Funnybones' has been published by Penguin India, and will be available from August 18, 2015, reportedly. The 40-year-old satirical writer took to her Twitter handle to announce the good news with her fans and followers. Superstar Akshay Kumar also expressed his support for wifey Twinkle on the micro-blogging site.