Twinkle Khanna hoping for ''not too friendly'' cyclone

Mumbai: Author-entrepreneur and former actress Twinkle Khanna is waiting for cyclone Nisarga to come and "give us a wave" here, but she hopes people stay safe.

Sharing a video of her cup and the beach, she wrote on social media on Wednesday: "A cup of tea, some drizzle and waiting for the cyclone to come and give us a wave. I just hope it''s not too friendly and decides to add a hug as well. Stay safe folks."

This comes a day after her husband and Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar urged everyone to take necessary precautions against the cyclone Nisarga, which is approaching the city at a high speed. The set of precautions discussed by Akshay were shared by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

"The much-awaited Mumbai rains are here but this year we have an uninvited guest, #CycloneNisarga! In case it does hit us, here are some precautions shared by MyBmc, we will get through this as well. Praying for everyone''s well-being," wrote the actor along with his video.

--IANS