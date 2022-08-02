Twin Towers Demolition: Explosives Likely To Reach Noida On August 3

Noida: The explosives to be fixed in the pillars of Supertech's Twin Towers in Sector 93-A Noida, did not reach here on Tuesday due to non-receipt of NOC. The Twin Towers are set to be demolished on August 21.

According to information, the explosives did not reach Noida as the NOC could not be obtained from the Regional Office of the Explosive Controller located in Agra on Tuesday.

Preparations are on in full swing to get the NOC. Once the NOC is issued, the explosives will be brought in two vehicles from Palwal to Supertech Twin Towers with a police escort at 4 a.m. on Wednesday. At the same time, gelatin rods will come in one vehicle and detonators in other vehicle. Every day 200 kg of explosives will be installed. A total of 3,700 kg of explosives will be brought, which will start the work of installing explosives from the top tower.

Along with this, all the concerned departments have also been instructed to provide all the documents to Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) within two days, after which it can study those documents and allow the demolition action.

It is also said that there may be a change in the dates of demolition of the buildings, but no official confirmation has been made so far.

In fact, both the towers of Supertech (Apex and Cyan) will be demolished on August 21, for this all preparations are being finalised. Supertech and ATS Society will be completely evacuated on the day of demolition of both the towers. Around 5,000 people of the society can visit their local kin from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The demolition process will start at 2.30 p.m. and within about 7 to 8 seconds the entire building will be grounded. During the time when this blast will happen, there will be a power cut for one hour and also no aircraft will be able to fly over for an hour. The police and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel will be deployed in the society after 8 a.m. on the day of demolition of towers. —IANS