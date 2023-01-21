Twin blasts leave nine injured in Jammu two days ahead of Rahul Gandhi-led Yatra's arrival

Jammu: Just two days before Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra is supposed to arrive in Jammu, two explosions happened back-to-back in a busy area on the city's outskirts on Saturday. Nine people were hurt, officials said.

Police suspect IEDs were used to cause the twin explosions in an SUV parked at a repair business and in a vehicle parked at a nearby junkyard in the Transport Nagar area of Narwal.

Due to the Congress's ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra and the forthcoming Republic Day celebrations, security forces in the area have been put on high alert in anticipation of a possible terror attack.—Inputs from Agencies