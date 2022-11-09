Twenty-Two Colour Of Spring Of Uttarakhand, Development Is Still A Legend

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand was born on nov.9 ,2000 as the 27th state of the Indian Republic. This mountainous state, mostly covered with irregular ranges of snow caped mountains and rivers, streams,fountains,water falls, intersects the border of China, Nepal, and Tibet ..In these twenty two years, the state has come to its youth from its infancy. The purpose for which the state was needed and formed is still far from reaching. Being a state agitator, I am upset to see these dreams being shattered. Stopping migration from villages and employment was the heart and mind of this movement. Demography is in negative deviation. Till the wickets of power have been shaken, many Legislative Assemblies have merged in the plain areas. Villages of villages, Tok, Sera,mandals are turning into ruins. Population density has decreased in the mountains. The winds which gave the beat of childhood, the youth shone with pure water, are getting helpless to survive today. The common citizens of the simple, gullible state are seen from Khishiya. The pain of leaving home and clean environment keeps on haunting them for life. Clever leaders definitely gathered votes by showing sagawag,(lame excuse of development) but due to this "soil of the state" no one could make their place. Nor can anyone touch the mind and heart of the common Uttarakhandi with his or her work culture. Everything is running smoothly. The gods in the land of Devbhumi are also going to the Himalayas after seeing these acts. The efforts of education and experiments could not progress beyond the chariot. What kind of education do we need and what is being served both seem to be bipolar. Medicine and health are going through the worst phase. For treatment, people still go by doli,(kandi,worden made chair for carrying) and they are referred to Dhan Kubero's(rich to richer), hospital in the metropolis. 108 service could not even replace Doli till date. Fighting with poverty, - if no one has left the house, then the uncontrollable wild animal tiger, pig, bitter monkey have made their fight more magnanimous. Basic living facilities, lack of drinking water, lack of employment opportunities, acceptance of wine (liquor), all these together have made the life of the hills as harsh as the mountain and the expectations are crushed. In the absence of arrangement and proper management, the river flows out without quenching its thirstObviously, the youth of the mountain and the water of the mountain, the youth of the mountain is not useful for the mountain itself. In which direction are the people holding the reins of the state taking the state? And what is the condition of the state. There is a burning question. It is conceivable that the spirit of state welfare is completely absent among the public representatives. Everything is decided for the elections.

Why not with the joint efforts of the ever-flowing river, full of natural resources like Devbhoomi, Char Dham, pilgrimage, tourism, adventure sports, glacier travel, Ayush, herbs, rasin, fruits and flowers and above all by adding working people to this picture. Let the dark side be illuminated.