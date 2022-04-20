Twenty Six dead in Honduras amid floods caused by hurricane Eta

Mexico City: At least 26 people have died in Honduras as a result of flooding caused by tropical storm Eta, six others remain missing, the local La Tribuna newspaper reports.

More than 65,900 people remain cut off from communications in Honduras, while almost 27,000 have been evacuated from their homes amid the flooding, La Tribuna reported on Sunday.

At least 26 people have died and at least six remain missing amid heavy rains and flooding that occurred in the north of Honduras, the newspaper said.

Landslides have destroyed 49 houses, while 140 buildings were seriously damaged. More than 20 bridges were destroyed.

Eta hit Central America as a Category 4 hurricane earlier in the week, it has since been downgraded to a tropical depression.

The storm has caused severe flooding in several countries, including Honduras, where a total of 1.7 million people are believed to have been affected.

—UNI