Twenty-Four 'Prohibited Animals' Recovered, 3 Peddlers Held In UP

Deoria: After recovering 24 'prohibited animals' who were allegedly being taken for slaughtering from two separate areas, Uttar Pradesh's Deoria police arrested three members of a peddling gang, police said on Tuesday.

A spokesperson said here that on Monday evening, Barhaj police received information that nine animals were being transported to Bengal for slaughter after peddling in a pick-up vehicle.

Police later recovered the animals from a pick-up vehicle from the Ragadganj bypass and arrested Saif Ali, a resident of Mau district in this connection.

The spokesperson further said that acting on an information, Bhaluani police recovered 15 prohibited animals being transported in a truck to Bengal from the Gared chauraha. Rampur resident Mohammad Ali and Ehsaan, a resident of Meerut were arrested in this connection. Further investigation is underway. UNI