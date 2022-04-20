Twelve killed, 7 injured in bus accident in eastern Iran

Moscow: At least 12 people were killed and seven others injured when a bus collided with a truck in the eastern province of Iran's South Khorasan province, local police said on Tuesday.

The causes of the accident are being investigated. As of now, 12 people have been killed, seven got injured, the head of the province's traffic police said, as quoted by the Tasnim news agency.

Those injured were taken to a local hospital by plane.

According to the news outlet, the bus was heading to the city of Sarbisheh within the province.

UNI